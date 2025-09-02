Sep 3, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

UPDATE: Roadwork Begins on Highway 210 Between Brainerd and Ironton

Cooler weather is forcing some changes to roadwork planned on Highway 210 between Brainerd and Ironton.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is applying a micro-surfacing treatment to renew the pavement surface and seal minor cracks, ruts, and other irregularities. This process requires air temperatures to remain above 50 degrees.

The work was originally scheduled to take place at nighttime this week, but because of the colder temperatures expected overnight, the work will now take place during daylight hours. Work will occur during off-peak hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures in both directions with flaggers and a pilot car. The resurfacing will be completed in segments, so expect the work area location to change and move. Work is expected to continue through Saturday, September 6 but may extend into the week of September 8 depending on weather and progress.

After the initial resurfacing is complete, there will be a two-week pause to allow the new pavement to cure. Crews will return in late September to apply permanent striping and final pavement markings.

