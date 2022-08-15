Lakeland PBS

Update: Red Lake Man Found Dead

Mary BalstadAug. 15 2022

Update: The Red Lake Police Department have located the body of Terence Neadeau Jr.

According to the release, Neadeau’s body was found at around 1 p.m. west of Red Lake in a remote area. Officials pronounced Neadeau dead at the scene. He was near his GMC Yukon, which he had driven through an overgrown fire field. His body was found by a volunteer search member.

The Red Lake Police Department thank those who assisted in searching for Neadeau.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Original Story:

The Red Lake Tribal Police are currently searching for a missing Red Lake man near Erskine.

According to the release, 39-year-old Terence Neadeau Jr., or “Hokes,” was last seen on Monday, August 8th after being released from Tri-County Community Corrections. Neadeau was reportedly brought to his vehicle, a white GMC Yukon, in Erskine. He was last seen driving towards Highways 2 and 59 between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. The release also states that Neadeau was acting confused. Neadeau’s family have not had any contact with him since he disappeared.

Terence Neadeau Jr.
Credit: Red Lake Police Department

Red Lake authorities state that his family tracked his cell phone to Pine Lake by using the “Find my Phone” application. No more information is available.

Neadeau is 6’2″ and about 245 pounds. He has a tattoo of a medicine wheel on his arm. He has short, dark hair and brown eyes.

If there is any information on Neadeau, contact the Red Lake Tribal police at (218) 679-3313.

By — Mary Balstad

