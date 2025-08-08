Update: Police Officer Shoots Man Wielding Knife in Walker

A man wielding a knife was shot by law enforcement in Walker on Friday evening.

According to a release from the Walker Police Department, at around 6:39 p.m., one of their officers was flagged down by a resident reporting a male wearing only boxer shorts who was acting erratically. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call around that same time saying a male matching that description was found in front of a business on Minnesota Avenue carrying a knife. Callers also reported that several vehicles in the area had their tires punctured.

After the officer found the male, a foot pursuit ensued, and the suspect fled to the Dollar General store on the intersection of Highways 34 and 200 on Minnesota Avenue. Inside the store, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill all employees, sprayed bug spray, and threw items at the officer.

After repeated commands were given to the suspect to drop his knife, the suspect reportedly charged at the officer, who shot the male once in his left arm. Officers immediately began providing medical care, and the suspect was later transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center by ambulance. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The officer, who was wearing a body camera that was recording at the time of the incident, was placed on critical incident leave. The BCA is now leading the investigation, and the names of the officer and suspect will be released at a later time.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Police Department, Pine River Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, and North Ambulance assisted in the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Updated August 9, 2025 with more information from the Walker Police Department.