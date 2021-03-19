Update on Fire at Bemidji Area Auto Salvage and Body Repair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakeland News has more information on the massive fire at a Bemidji area auto salvage and body repair business that happened Wednesday about 10 miles south of Bemidji.

Bemidji fire officials now say two firefighters, not one, suffered injuries while fighting the fire at Mike’s Auto Salvage and Auto Body Repair. Their names and conditions are not being released at this time.

The condition on the civilian injured in the fire has also been updated. According to a press release from the Bemidji Fire Deparment, that person has not been identified either, but suffered second-degree burns to his arms and torso and is being treated at a burn center in Duluth.

The structure and its contents, valued at $500,000, are a total loss. The fire is currently under investigation, but fire officials say it is considered accidental in nature. Firefighters were on the scene for about five hours.

