Update on Arrests at Line 3 Protest Near Lake George

Last week, Lakeland News showed video of Line 3 oil pipeline protestors using a prayer lodge to blockade an Enbridge construction site near lake George. The video from March 25 showed several protestors being arrested on the scene, and on Monday we learned more details about those arrests.

According to a press release from the Northern Lights Task Force, 26 people were arrested that day on various charges, including trespassing, unlawful assembly, obstructing the legal process, and public nuisance. 16 of the protestors were from states other than Minnesota. Five were from Minneapolis.

Enbridge officials say they recognize the rights of individuals and groups to express their views legally and peacefully, but they don’t tolerate illegal activities of any kind, including trespassing.

