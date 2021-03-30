Lakeland PBS

Update on Arrests at Line 3 Protest Near Lake George

Lakeland News — Mar. 30 2021

Last week, Lakeland News showed video of Line 3 oil pipeline protestors using a prayer lodge to blockade an Enbridge construction site near lake George. The video from March 25 showed several protestors being arrested on the scene, and on Monday we learned more details about those arrests.

According to a press release from the Northern Lights Task Force, 26 people were arrested that day on various charges, including trespassing, unlawful assembly, obstructing the legal process, and public nuisance. 16 of the protestors were from states other than Minnesota. Five were from Minneapolis.

Enbridge officials say they recognize the rights of individuals and groups to express their views legally and peacefully, but they don’t tolerate illegal activities of any kind, including trespassing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Derek Chauvin Trial Now Underway and Expected to Last Several Weeks

Line 3 Protestors Use Prayer Lodge to Blockade Construction Near Lake George

Final Juror for Chauvin Trial Chosen

Minnesota Court of Appeals Hears Line 3 Arguments

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.