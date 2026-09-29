Sep 28, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Update: Missing White Earth Man Found Safe

ryan lee stevens cg ns

Ryan Lee Stevens (Courtesy: White Earth Police Department)

Update Sep. 29, 2026: The White Earth Police Department reports Ryan Lee Stevens was found safe this afternoon.

Original Story: The White Earth Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 50-year-old man.

Ryan Lee Stevens is from Rice Lake and was last seen in the Jackson Lake/Triangle Road area. He was said to be wearing a green sweatshirt and shorts.

If you have seen Stevens, know where he may be, or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the White Earth Police Department at 218-983-3281 or call 911.

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