Oct 3, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Update: Missing Teen Girl from Morrison County Found Safe

Sophya Cherne Updated Photo

Sophya Cherne (Courtesy: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office)

Update 10/3/24: The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has canceled a missing person alert for Sophya Cherne, as she has been located and is safe. The Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank everyone who helped find her and for sharing the information. They also say more information will be released in the near future.

Original Story 9/30/24: The Minnesota BCA and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office are asking for tips in the hopes of finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Morrison County.

Sophya Cherne left her home in Morrill Township near Buckman on Saturday night around 11 p.m. and has not been seen since. Cherne is described as 5’4″ tall and about 140 lbs.

It is unknown where she may have gone or what she was wearing. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the area of Partridge Road, 63rd Street, and 73rd Street to check their surveillance cameras.

If you have any information regarding Cherne’s whereabouts, you should contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

Baxter Approves Appointment of Matt Maier as Next Police Chief

Education & Government

Over 1,000 Citations Issued During Recent 1-Week ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

Business

Bemidji Awarded State Grant for Railroad Corridor Redevelopment

Sports

Offensive Line Leading Bemidji Football to Best Start Since 2019