Update: Missing Person Alert Canceled After Bemidji Teen is Found Safe

Update 12/23/24 at 11:05 p.m.: The Minnesota BCA is reporting that the Bemidji Police Department has canceled the Missing Person Alert for Breana Sandoval after she was located safe. The BCA wishes to thank everyone who assisted in locating her and sharing the information.

Original Story: The Minnesota BCA has issued an Endangered Missing Person alert for a Bemidji teen.

17-year-old Breana Sandoval was last seen in the area of 1800 Park Ave. NW in Bemidji around 5 p.m. on December 13th. The alert says Sandoval voluntarily left on foot and was possibly picked up by an acquaintance in a vehicle.

The BCA says that today, Sandoval communicated with friends that she planned to harm herself by overdosing. Authorities think she may be in the Twin Cities area.

Sandoval is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing around 155 pounds. She has small tattoos on her left hand and was wearing a long-sleeve dark hoodie with a red heart graphic, dark sweatpants, and block Crocs.

If you have any information about Sandoval, you should contact Detective Schermerhorn with the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-8361.