Update: Missing Bemidji Resident Has Been Found

Update Oct. 5, 2026: The Minnesota BCA reports that Zachariah Ausmus was found in Fargo.

Original story: The Minnesota BCA has issued an endangered person alert for a missing 25-year-old Bemidji resident.

Zachariah Ausmus was last seen in Bemidji on Sep. 14. Ausmus is 5’7″, 200 lb., has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black-colored long-sleeve shirt, gray colored pants, and orang-colored Croc-style shoes.

Authorities say it is possible Ausmus is in Fargo, North Dakota. Cass County in North Dakota had contact with Ausmus from Sep. 23 to 25.

Ausmus’s last contact with family was in July, and family members report Ausmus’s mental status as unstable. If you have any information, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Authorities say Ausmus may be using the name of River.

Originally reported Sep. 30, 2026, updated Oct. 1, 2026 with new information on Ausmus’s clothing and possible names.