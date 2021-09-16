UPDATE – Missing Bemidji Woman Found Safe In Near Eureka, Montana

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department received information that Stephanie Chupp was found in good health and unharmed in Lincoln County, Montana near Eureka.

Deputies spoke with Chupp who travelled alone and verified she left Bemidji under no duress.

Chupp was reported missing by her roommates and co-workers on Tuesday. The Bemidji Police Department collaborated with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies to locate Chupp.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today