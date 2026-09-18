Sep 17, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Update: Missing 48-Year-Old Bemidji Man Found Safe

Update Sep. 17, 2026: On Thursday, the Bemidji Police Department canceled the missing person alert for Timothy Nelson, who was located safe.

Original story Sep. 16, 2026: The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 48-year-old man.

Timothy Nelson was reported as missing Wednesday by a family member. He is believed to possibly be in a red Ford Taurus with Minnesota license plate MWA673.

Nelson is 5 ft. 10 in. tall and weights about 160 lb. He has short/shaved brown hair and green eyes. Authorities don’t know what clothes he was wearing, which direction he was headed, or where he was traveling to.

If you have any information regarding Timothy Nelson’s whereabouts, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

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