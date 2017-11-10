Update: Minnesota State Senator Accused of Sexual Harassment Gets Lawyer

5:05 p.m.

A Minnesota state senator accused of sexually harassing several women has hired an attorney to fight a possible ethics complaint.

Alyssa Siems Roberson, a spokeswoman for the Democratic caucus in the state Senate, told The Associated Press that Sen. Dan Schoen had made the hire.

The move comes as Schoen is under intense pressure from his own party, including Gov. Mark Dayton, to resign immediately. Schoen has said the allegations are false.

He is accused of behavior ranging from giving women unwanted attention to physically grabbing a woman’s buttocks.

___

4:10 p.m.

The Minnesota Senate’s top Democrat says lawmakers could vote to expel a senator accused of sexually harassing several women.

State Sen. Dan Schoen is accused of behavior ranging from giving women unwanted attention to physically grabbing a woman’s rear end. It was first reported Wednesday by online news outlet MinnPost.

Schoen says the allegations are false or that his actions were taken out of context, and that he doesn’t intend to resign.

Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk has called on Schoen to step down. But Bakk said on WCCO Radio that the state Senate could also vote to expel Schoen.

Minnesota’s constitution allows the state House and state Senate to remove members for disorderly behavior. It requires a two-thirds vote.

The Legislature doesn’t return until February.

12:20 p.m.

A Minnesota state senator who also works as a police officer has been placed on administrative duty by his police department until allegations of sexual harassment are resolved.

Dan Schoen, a Democrat, is accused of harassment by several women, including one who said he grabbed her rear end. The leaders of his own party are calling for his immediate resignation.

The St. Paul suburb of Cottage Grove said Thursday that Schoen would be on administrative duty until the state investigates the allegations. The city’s statement said it knew of no allegations against Schoen involving his police duties.

Schoen says the allegations are false.

___

11:15 a.m.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says a state senator accused of sexual harassment should resign.

State Sen. Dan Schoen, like Dayton a Democrat, is accused of behavior ranging from unwanted attention to women to physically grabbing a woman from behind. The online news outlet MinnPost first reported the allegations late Wednesday.

Dayton says the reports are “totally unacceptable” and that Schoen should resign immediately.

The party’s leader in the Senate, Tom Bakk, also says Schoen should step down.

Schoen says the allegations are false.

___

5:55 a.m.

Several of Minnesota’s top Democrats are calling on state Sen. Dan Schoen to resign after accusations he sexually harassed women in state politics.

Schoen is a Democrat from St. Paul Park. Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, Rep. Erin Murphy and state Auditor Rebecca Otto all issued statements Wednesday night calling for Schoen to resign.

That followed a report by MinnPost that Schoen had engaged in behavior ranging from unwanted attention to women to physically grabbing a woman from behind. One woman, Lindsey Port, told MinnPost that Schoen told her she had a good body for door-knocking when she was running for the Legislature in 2015, and later grabbed her behind.

Schoen says the allegations are false.

The 42-year-old Schoen is also a police officer. He served two House terms before winning his Senate seat last year.