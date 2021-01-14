Lakeland PBS

UPDATE: Man Who Died After Driving Vehicle Through Ice on Lake Irving Has Been Identified

Lakeland News — Jan. 14 2021

UPDATE: A Bemidji man who died after driving a vehicle through ice on Lake Irving on Sunday has been identified as 58-year-old James W. Wizner. Wizner’s identity was confirmed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office yesterday, January 13th.

Original Story:

The man who died after driving a vehicle through the ice on Lake Irving on Sunday has still not been identified.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. His name will be released after confirmation by the medical examiner.

The man’s body was located around 6:30 Monday night with the assistance of an underwater remotely operated vehicle provided and operated by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety Conservation.

