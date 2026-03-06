Mar 9, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Update: Man Wanted by Red Lake DPS in Shooting Now in Custody

dillon george taylor cg

Dillon George Taylor (Courtesy: Red Lake Department of Public Safety)

Update Mar. 9, 2026: The Red Lake Department of Public Safety has located a fugitive they were seeking.

Officials say Dillon George Taylor is now in custody. He was wanted for shooting another man last month, causing serious bodily injury, and a reward was being offered for information that led to his arrest.

Original Story: The Red Lake Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information that helps them locate a man who is wanted for shooting another man last month, causing serious bodily injury.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for help in locating Dillon George Taylor, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 ft., 10 in. tall and weighs 170 lb.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Red Lake Department of Public Safety at 218-679-3313 or the Tip Line at 218-679-1922.

Originally published Mar. 6, 2026; updated Mar. 9, 2026 after Taylor was taken into custody.

