Update: Man Fatally Shot by Police in East Grand Forks Identified

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot by police in East Grand Forks yesterday.

The man who died is 42-year-old Lucas Gilbertson of East Grand Forks. He was shot by a police officer who was executing an arrest warrant in Rhinehart Township, which is on the south side of the city.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified. No other details have been made public. Gilbertson was first identified as the man who was shot and killed by members of his family.

The Minnesota BCA was contacted and will be investigating the shooting along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Updated 11:11 p.m. to show that authorities have now released Lucas Gilbertson’s name.

