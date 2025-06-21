Update: Loop the Lake Festival in Bemidji Cancelled After Severe Storm

Update 6/21/25: After the severe storms early Saturday morning in Bemidji, Bike Bemidji has announced that it has cancelled this year’s Loop the Lake Festival. Organizers announced the move after assessing the damage caused by the storm, which uprooted numerous trees, caused damage to buildings, and left thousands without power. Original story follows:

The annual Loop the Lake Festival in Bemidji is back this Saturday, June 21st. Hundreds of bicyclists from all around Minnesota take part in the event to cycle around Lake Bemidji on their bikes.

This, however will cause some detours on the north side of the lake. A post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says westbound traffic will be detoured on Birchmont Beach Road from Country Club Road to Bemidji Avenue.

Eastbound traffic will travel in the westbound lane. The Sheriff’s Office asks those who live in the stretch between those two roads to exit their driveways to the east in the westbound lane.

The rolling start for this year’s Loop the Lake Festival will be from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.