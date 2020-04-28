Update: Leech Lake Police Asking For Help in Locating Missing Person

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Update: Daryl Fisherman has made contact with family and is no longer considered missing. Original story follows:

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing person.

37-year-old Daryl Fisherman was last seen on Friday, April 24th on Highway 2 near Food Distribution. Fisherman is 5’8″ and 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green “memorial” shirt, blue jeans, and brown Timberland Boots.

If you have had contact with Fisherman since Friday, April 24th, or know his whereabouts, please call the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-335-8277 to report this information.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today