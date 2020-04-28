Lakeland PBS

Update: Leech Lake Police Asking For Help in Locating Missing Person

Nathan Green — Apr. 27 2020

Daryl Fisherman

Update: Daryl Fisherman has made contact with family and is no longer considered missing. Original story follows:

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing person.

37-year-old Daryl Fisherman was last seen on Friday, April 24th on Highway 2 near Food Distribution. Fisherman is 5’8″ and 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green “memorial” shirt, blue jeans, and brown Timberland Boots.

If you have had contact with Fisherman since Friday, April 24th, or know his whereabouts, please call the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-335-8277 to report this information.

