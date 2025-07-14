Update: Florida Man Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash Near Bowlus in Morrison Co.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Bowlus on July 11th.

According to Sheriff Shawn Larsen, the preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Tampa, Florida was driving a car westbound on 30th Street in Two Rivers Township when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His vehicle was subsequently struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old William Anderson of Fulda, Minnesota, who was traveling southbound on 120th Avenue.

The collision caused both vehicles to roll and come to a rest in a ditch, where a power pole was also struck.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on Rodriguez but were unsuccessful, and Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Anderson was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with reconstruction of the crash.