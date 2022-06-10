UPDATE: Firefighters Work to Put Out Structure Fire in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (6/10/2022): According to the Bemidji Fire Department’s Press release, they were alerted of the fire at approximately 6:55 P.M. The structure fire was on 179 Gem Lane NE, Bemidji. Due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters went into a defensive mode and used a 2 1/2″ attack line with additional lines to extinguish the fire.

17 firefighters and five pieces of equipment were on the scene for approximately two hours. The Bemidji Fire Department reports that the structure and the contents inside are a total loss. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, but it is current under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday evening.

A privately-owned shed along Gem Lane NE was engulfed in flames. Bemidji police, firefighters, and EMS were on the scene.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire, yet plenty of smoke was still present even after flames were put out.

No further information is available at this time.

