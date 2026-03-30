Update: Evacuation Order Lifted After Train Derails North of Warroad

After authorities ordered an evacuation in Roseau County on Saturday morning after a train derailed north of Warroad, officials are saying the situation is under control with no threat to the public and that the evacuation order has now been lifted.

A release from the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:50 a.m., a Canadian Railway train with 42 railcars went off the railroad tracks north of the city of Warroad. Two of the cares were identified as “dangerous goods cars,” and a precautionary evacuation and road closures were ordered for the area running from 400th Street to County Road 137 along Highway 313.

The Sheriff’s Office says first responders, railway workers, and mutual aid partners responded and are working on clean-up activities, which could take two to three days. Authorities say there are no environmental concerns at this time, but state hazardous materials teams from International Falls and Grand Rapids were called in for air monitoring and leakage checks from railcars.

Individuals that live in the evacuation zone have been cleared to return home.