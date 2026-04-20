Apr 21, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Update: Dunmire’s Bar & Grill in Brainerd Reopens After Fire

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Dunmire’s Bar & Grill in Brainerd. (Screenshot: Lakeland News)

One day after a small fire forced the closure of Dunmire’s Bar & Grill in Brainerd, the business reopened today.

Assistant Brainerd Fire Chief Dave Cox says that when fire crews entered the building Monday morning, they located cleaning rags that were still on fire in a storage area. Dunmire’s owner Chris Dunmire said on social media today the cleanup went well, and they were able to open as normal today with some minor painting work still to be done.

No one was hurt in the fire.

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