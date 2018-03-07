UPDATE: Death Ruled As Accidental At Eelpout Festival

The death of a Bemidji man at the International Eelpout Festival in Walker last month has been been ruled as accidental.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the death of Samuel Schooley, 21, of Bemidji was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Deputies responded to the Eelpout Festival around 9 AM February 25, after a report of an unresponsive man in a fish house. The man was taken to the Park Rapids Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

