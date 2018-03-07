UPDATE: Death Ruled As Accidental At Eelpout Festival
The death of a Bemidji man at the International Eelpout Festival in Walker last month has been been ruled as accidental.
According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the death of Samuel Schooley, 21, of Bemidji was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Deputies responded to the Eelpout Festival around 9 AM February 25, after a report of an unresponsive man in a fish house. The man was taken to the Park Rapids Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and authorities at this time are not speculating on the cause of the death.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More
Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More
Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More
Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More