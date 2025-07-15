Update: Brainerd Police Continuing Search for Missing Woman

The Brainerd Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 61-year-old Brainerd woman reported missing on Sunday, July 13th.

Cory Degeest is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen walking on Beech Street in Brainerd about two weeks ago.

A press release issued Tuesday from the Brainerd Police Department asks property owners in southeast Brainerd, particularly those with properties adjacent to Beech Street, Oakridge Road, 28th Street, Oak Street, Pine Street, and Walnut Street, to assist by searching their properties. Property owners are being urged to check all areas, including outbuildings and other structures, for any sign of Degeest or any recently abandoned clothing or personal effects, especially a blue windbreaker.

Authorities are concerned for her well-being due to pre-existing chronic medical conditions. If you have any information about Degeest’s whereabouts, please contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

Updated July 15th, 2025 with information on a new press release from the Brainerd Police Department, which asks property owners in southeast Brainerd to search their properties for Degeest or any clothing or personal effects.