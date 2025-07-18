Update: Body of Missing Man Found on Tower During Wadena Co. Search

Authorities have confirmed that the man they found dead on a tower 240 feet above the ground on Wednesday is the missing man they had been searching for.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office had issued an alert earlier looking for public assistance in finding 30-year-old Samuel Waln. The alert said they were concerned about his safety. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the deceased is Waln.

A vehicle matching the description of the one Waln was last seen driving was located in Section 28 of Rockwood Township, in between Wadena and Sebeka. Deputies conducted a search of the area and located the victim on the tower. Due to the height of the tower, an Urban Search & Rescue team was called in to bring the man’s body down from the tower.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public, also saying that no foul play is suspected.

Originally published July 16th, 2025; updated July 18th, 2025 with confirmation of the victim’s identity.