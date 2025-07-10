Update: Advanced Practice Providers at Essentia Health Go on Strike

More than 400 advanced practice providers from 69 Essentia Health facilities went on strike today.

They’re represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association, which says Essentia has refused to recognize the providers’ union for nearly a year. Essentia says it is exercising its legal right and asking the National Labor Relations Board to review whether the proposed unit should be allowed to proceed.

Essentia Health said today that while a handful of their clinics expect to see a temporary suspension of services, the vast majority of the 69 facilities named in the initial strike notice will continue serving patients thanks to about half of all their East Market APPs having signed up to continue providing care.

Essentia says because of the strike, services are expected to be temporarily suspended at Essentia clinics in Deerwood, Emily, Hackensack, as well as urgent care in Staples.