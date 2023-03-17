Update: 8-Year-Old Cass Lake Boy Found Safe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Update:

The Leech Lake Tribal Police have reported on March 17 at about 10:30 a.m., Desjarlait III to be found. He has been safety reunited with his family.

Original Post:

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old Cass Lake boy.

According to a press release, Alfred Desjarlait III was last seen on Thursday, March 16 at 5:30 P.M. He reportedly left a residence on foot near 140th Street NW and Wakonabo Drive NW in the Prescott area of Cass Lake. His direction of travel and destination are unknown.

Desjarlait III is a Native American who is 4’00” tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Desjarlait III is reported to last be wearing a black Timberland jacket, jeans and multi-colored Puma shoes.

The 8-year-old is considered an endangered missing person by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. If anyone has seen or know the whereabouts of Desjairlait III, call 911 or contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 335-8277.

