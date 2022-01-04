UPDATE: 2nd Teen Involved in Snowmobile Crash Dies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Update:

The second teen involved in the head on snowmobile crash died at Hennepin County Medical Center on the afternoon of January 3rd.

Aitkin resident Westin Justen, 18, passed away after being involved in a head on snowmobile crash south of Aitkin, adjacent to State Highway 169.

Original Story: January 3, 2021

One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on snowmobile crash Sunday evening near Aitkin.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident occurred south of Aitkin around 6:15 PM on a groomed snowmobile trail adjacent to Highway 169. Aitkin resident Westin Justen, 18, was traveling southbound while Isaac Fulton, 16, also from Aitkin, was traveling northbound on the west side of the road when they collided head-on.

Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene, and Justen was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Both parties were wearing helmets, and the trail in that location is reported to be straight, level, and groomed on both sides of the highway.

