Sep 11, 2024

Upcoming Screening for ‘Dedicated to Care: LTC Hortense McKay’ in Brainerd

Originally from Brainerd, Lieutenant Colonel Hortense McKay is the subject of a new documentary that will air on Lakeland PBS on Thursday, September 12th.

Lakeland PBS is premiering a new documentary as part of their initiative to feature Minnesota military stories, and you can take part in a special screening of the documentary in Brainerd later this week.

The first documentary of the series is titled “Dedicated to Care: LTC Hortense McKay.” It’s an intimate documentary that delves into the extraordinary life of a Brainerd hero, Lieutenant Colonel Hortense McKay, a dedicated nurse whose courage and commitment shaped her legacy and paved the way for women in the military.

The community is welcome to join Lakeland PBS for a free screening event and to get to know this local hero. The special screening for “Dedicated to Care” takes place on Thursday, September 12th at 6 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Historical Society in Brainerd.

This is a free event, but space is limited, so please RSVP to Jordan Stearns at [email protected] or call 218-333-3027.

The documentary will premiere on Lakeland PBS and the PBS App on the same evening, with airings at 7 and 7:30 p.m.

