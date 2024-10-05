Oct 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Upcoming Detour on Highway 210 in Staples for Railroad Crossing Work

Highway 210 Staples Detour

Map of an upcoming detour on Highway 210 starting October 14th (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that those who travel on Highway 210 in Staples, Todd County, should plan for short-term delays and a detour later this month. Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews are scheduled to work at the railroad crossing.

Highway 210 will close between Highway 10 and Front Street at 7 p.m. October 14th until 5 p.m. Friday, October 18th. Motorists will follow a detour along County Road 21, Front Street, Airport Road, Cardinal Drive, and back to Highway 210.

Good weather conditions are necessary to complete this work during this time.

