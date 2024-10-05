Oct 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Upcoming Detour on Highway 210 in Staples for Railroad Crossing Work
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that those who travel on Highway 210 in Staples, Todd County, should plan for short-term delays and a detour later this month. Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews are scheduled to work at the railroad crossing.
Highway 210 will close between Highway 10 and Front Street at 7 p.m. October 14th until 5 p.m. Friday, October 18th. Motorists will follow a detour along County Road 21, Front Street, Airport Road, Cardinal Drive, and back to Highway 210.
Good weather conditions are necessary to complete this work during this time.