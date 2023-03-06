Unresponsive Bodies of 44 and 15-Year-Old Found South of Bagley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two bodies were reported and located in the Rice Lake Community southwest of Bagley over the weekend.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on March 4 at approximately 11:47 p.m., deputies received a report of a partially clothed male laying in the roadway in the Rice Lake Community. Upon arriving to the scene, emergency officials learned the victim was a 44-year-old who became unresponsive. Life saving measures were administered. The male was transported to Bagley Sanford Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The following day, on March 5 at 9:10 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received another report of an unresponsive body in the Rice Lake Community. On the scene, life saving measures were provided before the victim, who was a 15-year-old male, was brought to the Bagley Sanford Medical Center. The victim was eventually pronounced dead.

The name of the 44-year-old is not being released until his family is notified. The name of the 15-year-old victim will not be released.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office requests the public not to speculate on or identify the victims on social media. Information on the cases will be released when appropriate.

