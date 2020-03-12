Lakeland PBS

University of Minnesota Suspends In-Person Classes Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Nathan Green — Mar. 12 2020

The University of Minnesota announced it would suspend in-person instruction at its five campuses at least through April 1st due to concerns from the recent confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota’s announcement mirrored that of several other universities nationwide following increasing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. In Minnesota, health officials on Wednesday confirmed the state’s fourth and fifth cases of coronavirus. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one of the new cases was in Olmsted County, with the other in Ramsey County. Previous cases were in Ramsey, Anoka, and Carver counties.

The university said it would extend spring breaks on the Duluth, Rochester, and Twin Cities campuses through March 18th – Crookston and Morris campuses are slated to be off through March 20th. After that, the university said that all students on all campuses will be taught virtually. The university said it would announce later whether that period will be extended.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and coughing. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

