University Of Minnesota Professor Killed In Accident
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine says one of its faculty members has died in a traffic accident in the Czech Republic.
A statement from the college Wednesday says Dr. Robert Morrison, his wife and several companions were in the accident north of Prague. It says they were traveling before attending a swine health management conference.
Czech police say three Americans died in the collision with a truck Tuesday near Melnik, north of Prague.
The college’s statement doesn’t identify the other victims and police haven’t released any names.
Police say six Americans were traveling in a rented SUV. A man and a woman died immediately. Another woman died in a hospital, while one woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and two men escaped unharmed.
