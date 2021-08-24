University of Minnesota Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations

Lakeland PBS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Joan Gabel and Jakub Tolar, dean of the university medical school, issued a news release Monday hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer version of the vaccine saying shots will be mandatory and students will receive an email in the next few days with instructions on how to confirm their vaccination status.

The mandate is effective at University of Minnesota campuses in the Twin Cities, Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester. Faculty and staff members will be required to inform the university of their vaccination status.

Gabel and Tolar called the FDA’s approval a “milestone” in managing COVID-19.

Meanwhile on Monday, University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm spoke to the Minnesota Vikings about the need to get vaccinated.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that quarterback Kirk Cousins was forced to quarantine earlier this month because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who was unvaccinated when he contracted the disease. Receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson have said they’re unvaccinated.

Coach Mike Zimmer said players asked Osterholm questions that were “things you hear on the internet.”

