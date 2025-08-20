Aug 20, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

University of Minnesota Gives Info on Alzheimer’s at Bemidji Senior Center

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

New Beltrami Co. Jail Construction Proceeding on Schedule

Education & Government

MN GOP Rep. Kristin Robbins Joins Race for Governor

Business

WAVE Young Professionals Network Hosts Speed Networking Event in Brainerd Area

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Falls to TRF, Alexandria in Home Opener