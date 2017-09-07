DONATE

LPTV NEWS

University of Minnesota Earns $8 Million For Facilities Project

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 7 2017
Leave a Comment
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota has secured another $8 million toward its athletics facilities project thanks to a new sponsorship agreement with TCF Bank.

The bank secured naming rights for the Golden Gophers football stadium in 2005, a 26-year deal worth $35 million for the university. New athletic director Mark Coyle helped spearhead an amendment to that agreement to allow TCF to contribute new money to the Athlete’s Village, a sprawling practice and workout facility currently under construction.

In return for the new money donated, TCF receives the option to extend its naming rights deal with the football stadium for another 10 years through the 2040 season.

The university has a goal of $190 million for the project. The latest contribution brings the total of funds raised to $120 million.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Famed Mariucci Arena Changing Its Name

University Of Minnesota Professor Killed In Accident

Crow Wing County Community Services Wins Award

Golden Gophers Football Head Coach Fired

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

6 Hurt After Air Force Reserve Bus Collides With Semi

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — Six people aboard an Air Force Reserve bus were hurt when a semitrailer collided with the bus on Interstate 94 in
Posted on Sep. 7 2017

Latest Stories

6 Hurt After Air Force Reserve Bus Collides With Semi

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

Minnesota Plans To Fight For Amazon's 2nd Headquarters

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty To Burglary Charges

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

Near Perfect Fall Leaf Season Is Expected

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

Better Business Bureau Warns Of Fake Vikings Tickets

Posted on Sep. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.