United Way Wine & Beer Tasting Social

Local flavors were on full display in Bemidji yesterday as the United Way hosted it’s beer and wine tasting social. Reporter Ryan Fleming stopped by to see how a night of food, drinks, and entertainment is helping support programs across the Bemidji area. Around two-hundred people packed the Sanford Center for this year’s Wine and Beer Tasting Social, sampling many flavors while helping support United Way’s work across the Bemidji area. And for many who come back year after year, it’s become just as much about the people as the cause.

“It’s a really fun event.” Said Nikki Brink, Campaign Co-Chair for United Way. “You see some of the same people year after year because it’s social and it’s fun, and all of the money goes to such a great cause that people want to come back again.”

As the event has grown over the years, it’s also become a place where local businesses can jump in and be part of the cause. For some vendors, one good experience was all it took to come back for another round.

“We are back for a second year.” Said Mikaela Fisher, Vendor for “Mrs. Sippi” Non-Alcoholic Beverages. ” Last year was our first great exposure, a great turnout, lovely people. How do you say no? It’s a great cause, great people, year two.”

Beer, wine, and food may be what gets people through the door. But after 24 years, this event has been about bringing the community together to give back. With tickets priced at 25 dollars online and 30 at the door, the event gave people an easy way to enjoy a night out while giving back. Every dollar raised stays right here in the community.

When all these people come together, that makes that pot so much bigger to go back to our kids, our families in need, people struggling with medical issues.” Said Molly Miller, Campaign Co-Chair of United Way. “All of the dollars that our community gives to the United Way stay local. So the fact that we have all of these local people here helping support all the nonprofits that the United Way partners with is amazing.”

By the end of the evening, the event had already raised close to 13,000 dollars, and that total could still grow. Organizers say proceeds from a silent auction have yet to be added to the final number.

The two-hour event wrapped up on Thursday night, but for The United Way, the work those dollars support continues throughout the year.