United Way to Host Non-Profit Job Fair
On Monday, August 9, the United Way of Bemidji will host a Non-Profit Job and Volunteer Fair. The event will include on-site interviews. It will be from 5-7 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji area.
There will be part time and full time opprotunities from a variety of employeers including Adult Day Services, Community Table, Northwoods Caregivers and Headwaters Science Center.
There will also be a drawing for door prizes at the event.
For more information, call United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929 or email gretchen@unitedwaybemidji.org.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.