United Way to Host Non-Profit Job Fair

On Monday, August 9, the United Way of Bemidji will host a Non-Profit Job and Volunteer Fair. The event will include on-site interviews. It will be from 5-7 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji area.

There will be part time and full time opprotunities from a variety of employeers including Adult Day Services, Community Table, Northwoods Caregivers and Headwaters Science Center.

There will also be a drawing for door prizes at the event.

For more information, call United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929 or email gretchen@unitedwaybemidji.org.

