DONATE

LPTV NEWS

United Way Sees Record Number Of Christmas Break Operation Sandwich Distributions

Clayton Castle
Jan. 4 2018
Leave a Comment

Operation Sandwich, the program put on by the United Way of Crow Wing and Cass Counties that distributes food to local students in need during school breaks, recently saw a record number of distributions for the program’s 2017 Winter Break operation.

409 students from the school districts of Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Pillager, Pine River-Backus, and Crosslake received donated food as part of the program for winter break.

Food such as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, fruit, cereal, and instant meals were packed into reusable shopping bags, which were donated by Lutheran Social Services Energy Assistance.

The students in need were identified by counselors of Family Service Collaborative works are the districts.

This is the third year for Operation Sandwich, which will next operate its program for students during Spring Break later this school year.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gov. Dayton, United Way Team Up For Minnesota Acts Of Kindness Week

United Way Hits The Streets For Small Business Blitz

Community Members Learn The Realities Of Poverty

Operation Sandwich Has Kicked Off This Summer

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Yoga: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind

It’s one way to burn calories and build muscle all while focusing on breathing. “Learning to deep breathe is a practice that gradually calms the
Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Latest Stories

Yoga: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind

Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Bemidji State’s Criminal Justice Program Ranked Top 10 Best By College Choice

Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Bemidji Man Charged With 1st Degree Arson

Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Thefts in Crow Wing County Connected To Two Suspects

Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Bemidji Fire Department Releases 2017 Numbers

Posted on Jan. 4 2018

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.