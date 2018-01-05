United Way Sees Record Number Of Christmas Break Operation Sandwich Distributions
Operation Sandwich, the program put on by the United Way of Crow Wing and Cass Counties that distributes food to local students in need during school breaks, recently saw a record number of distributions for the program’s 2017 Winter Break operation.
409 students from the school districts of Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Pillager, Pine River-Backus, and Crosslake received donated food as part of the program for winter break.
Food such as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, fruit, cereal, and instant meals were packed into reusable shopping bags, which were donated by Lutheran Social Services Energy Assistance.
The students in need were identified by counselors of Family Service Collaborative works are the districts.
This is the third year for Operation Sandwich, which will next operate its program for students during Spring Break later this school year.
