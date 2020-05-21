Lakeland PBS

United Way of Bemidji’s COVID-19 Emergency Funding Helping Those In Need

Brad Hamilton — May. 21 2020

Serenity Walker, the Direct Community Services Manager with Northwoods Caregivers, wanted to recognize the positive impact United Way of Bemdiji’s Coronavirus emergency funding has had on her group.

Northwoods Caregivers serves the elderly and individuals living with disabilities. Walker said in a statement about the emergency funding:

“The United Way of Bemidji Area’s emergency fund has generously financed Northwoods
Caregivers’ enhanced programming for care receivers living within the Bemidji school district. The COVID-19 pandemic has created barriers for elders and individuals living with disabilities in accessing basic needs and services.Thanks to our local United Way, Northwoods Caregivers is offering grocery shopping/delivery and medical transportation free of charge to eligible clients. In addition, the United Way of Bemidji Area’s funding has also enabled Northwoods Caregivers to purchase tablets that will be used to support meaningful communication for loved ones of individuals living in facilities who are unable to allow visitors during the pandemic.”

 

 

