United Way Of Bemidji Surpasses 2018 Fundraising Goal

“A lot of different organizations helped put a lot of work into fundraising over the year, and to see that their hard work has paid off and we have met our goal for the community is just an amazing feeling,” says Leah Ophus, the 2018 Fundraising campaign co-chair for the United Way of Bemidji Area.

The United Way of Bemidji Area has a lot to celebrate. They didn’t just meet their 2018 fundraising goal; they surpassed it with exactly $465,529 raised.

Denae Alamano, the executive director for the United Way of Bemidji Area, says, “We allocate funds to 24 different agencies and the people here tonight represent different businesses in town who helped us fundraise. They’re a lot of our top donors and people who just really care about Bemidji.”

The co-chairs of this year’s campaign, Brian and Leah Ophus, helped raise a lot of the funds. They got involved because they love Bemidji and wanted to give back.

“We’re both really involved and we both really care about our community. We’re both from Bemidji, graduated from Bemidji High School and we both graduated from Bemidji State University,” says Brian Ophus.

Leah Ophus adds, “Some of the highlights we had over the past year in my opinion were the really fun fundraising events that we got to attend. We went to a trap shoot. We got to attend the chili feed. We went to the beer and wine tasting event and it raised so much money for the community, and it’s really fun seeing the community come together and support the United Way.”

More than 100 people attended the night’s celebration dinner. This year’s fundraising campaign was called the “Best Of Bemidji” because it highlighted nothing but the best.

“Everybody is super excited to be a part of this. We talk about community and what it is to be a part of a community and investing in the community, and so you see all these people that are here to support that investment,” says Brian Ophus.

The celebration dinner served as a way to thank donors and highlight individuals who live united every day. With the 2019 campaign kicking off, officials with the United Way of Bemidji Area say it’s important to remember that anyone and everyone can get involved.

Alamano says, “Our grand credo this year is that together we can do more than any one of us can do alone so getting involved in the United Way just means you’re becoming a part of a team that is going to help Bemidji thrive.”

To find out ways how you can get involved with the United Way of Bemidji Area, visit their website here.