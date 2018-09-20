United Way Of Bemidji Launches Fall Campaign With Chili Cook-Off

There is a crisp fall smell in the air outside of Bemidji’s Sanford Event Center. But beyond the building’s doors, you are hit with another tasty aroma. 25 cooks shared their best chili recipe for the annual Chili Cook-Off to help kick off the United Way of Bemidji Area’s fall fundraising campaign.

For 27 years, the United Way has used chili as a way to celebrate and launch their annual season of fundraising. The event has been so popular that it has become a Bemidji tradition. With the theme “Best of Bemidji,” participants rolled out their very best and flexed some creative muscle.

While other worked hard to showcase their chili, others took the opportunity to display why they are the best and how important it is to be part of the event.

Through the use of friendly competition, the United Way of Bemidji Area not only raises valuable dollars, but brings a community together.

So far, pacesetter businesses have already raised over $170,000 for the United Way, which is 35 percent of the way to the overall campaign goal of $520,000.