Lakeland PBS

United Way of Bemidji Hosts Women United Tribute Awards

Betsy Melin — Oct. 22 2020

Women United is an organization within the United Way of Bemidji Area specific to women leading in their community. Today, they hosted their yearly Tribute Awards.

Typically a breakfast event, this year the fourth annual awards were held on Zoom. The ceremony honored five women going above and beyond to impact the Bemidji community. The nominations could come from any community member who saw a leader they wanted to commend.

This year’s recipients include:

  • Julia Plum, a deacon at People’s Church
  • Tiffany Fettig of Greater Bemidji
  • Sandy Hennum, executive director of Village of Hope
  • Jeri Francis of the Rural Child Care Innovation Program
  • Tuleah Palmer, executive director of the Northwest Indian Community Development Center

Tribute Award recipients included women working on preventing homelessness, providing childcare, reforming education and health care, and supporting local businesses.

Avatar

Betsy Melin

