United Way of Bemidji Hosts Women United Tribute Awards

Women United is an organization within the United Way of Bemidji Area specific to women leading in their community. Today, they hosted their yearly Tribute Awards.

Typically a breakfast event, this year the fourth annual awards were held on Zoom. The ceremony honored five women going above and beyond to impact the Bemidji community. The nominations could come from any community member who saw a leader they wanted to commend.

This year’s recipients include:

Julia Plum, a deacon at People’s Church

Tiffany Fettig of Greater Bemidji

Sandy Hennum, executive director of Village of Hope

Jeri Francis of the Rural Child Care Innovation Program

Tuleah Palmer, executive director of the Northwest Indian Community Development Center

Tribute Award recipients included women working on preventing homelessness, providing childcare, reforming education and health care, and supporting local businesses.

