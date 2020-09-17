Lakeland PBS

United Way Of Bemidji Fundraiser Raises $177,245

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 17 2020

Officials from the United Way of Bemidji announced that at yesterday’s “Campaign Kickoff” raised around $177,245 with a live streamed event revealing the total of the Pacesetter Businesses early fundraising.

“As the needs in Bemidji continue to grow, we need to remember that we are in this together, and it’s the generosity of our donors and the strength of our community partners that drives real change.” Executive Director, Denae Alamano explained.

The 2020 Pacesetter businesses results were as follows:  UPS – $4,000 Target – $5,500 Jake Bluhm State Farm – $3,500 RiverWood Bank – $13,980 Potlatch Deltic – $17,688 Beltrami Electric – $15,577.90 First National Bank Bemidji – $52,000 Sanford Health – $65,000

The United Way campaign for the community will run through October 31, 2020. Funds raised are invested in Bemidji area non-profit agencies and programs that address the root-causes of the most serious human needs in our community and create real, lasting change in people’s lives. 

For more information about the United Way, the campaign or to make a donation call  (218) 444-8929 or visit the United Way’s website www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

