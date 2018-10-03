United Way Of Bemidji Distributing Free Winter Gear

United Way of Bemidji is helping everyone stay warm this winter with their annual Coats for the Community drive. Coats and winter accessories will be distributed this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the 1st Lutheran Church. Anyone in need is welcome to come to the church and collect winter items.

The coat drive is one of United Way’s community impact initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable. United Way of Bemidji would like to say thank you to the many Bemidji citizens who donated winter items for our Coats for the Community program.

The annual coat drive is supported in partnership by Paul Bunyan Broadcasting’s KZY 95.5, Z99, KBUN Sports Radio, and Continuous Country KB101.