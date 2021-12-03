United Way of Bemidji Collecting Toys for Annual “Holiday Gifts for Kids” Drive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United Way of Bemidji Area and many other businesses within the community are bringing in some holiday cheer with their annual “Holiday Gifts for Kids” drive to help kids less fortunate experience a joyful Christmas.

Holiday Gifts for Kids is a special community event for the United Way and the event planning committee. This event is co-sponsored by RP Broadcasting stations, Paul Bunyan Communications, and many caring community volunteers. On Thursday, Marketplace Foods in Bemidji was open for donations.

In 2019, 761 children ages 0-16 experienced a joyful Christmas thanks to the generosity and kindness of others.

All children eligible must be within the ISD 31 district. Applications must be filled out to receive gifts. The deadline for applications is Dec. 6th, 2021.

More information on drop-off locations, dates, and registration forms can be found at unitedwaybemidji.org.

