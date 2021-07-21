Lakeland PBS

United Way of Bemidji Area to Host 2nd Annual Fishing Tournament

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 20 2021

The United Way of Bemidji Area will be hosting a fishing tournament this month to raise funds that will support local nonprofits.

Every year, the United Way raises annual funding to allocate to nonprofits in the area who cater to basic needs, health, and education. The Bemidji United Way hosted its first fishing tournament last year to reach a different demographic, and with such a good turnout, they are hosting a second one this year so more people can participate.

Bass and walleye winning categories are based on overall weight of top 5 fish. Top prizes include:

  • Two first place winners at $3,000
  • Two second place winners at $1,750
  • Two third place winners at $1,000
  • Two fourth place winners at $750
  • Two fifth place winners at $500
  • Two sixth place winners at $300
  • Two seventh place winners at $250
  • Two eighth place winners receiving $250 gift cards from Hill’s Country Green House
  • Two ninth place winners receiving $150 worth of Acme Tools prizes
  • Two tenth place winners receiving $100 worth of Northwoods Bait and Tackle prizes.

Teams can win both categories. Overall winning totals are based on 100 boats registered. Payouts may change based on registration turnouts.

Registration closes on July 22 at 5 p.m. Entry fee is $200 per 2-person team. Fishing begins at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 and final scores must be recorded by 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2021.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

