Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In response to the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the United Way of Bemidji Area has created an emergency fund to help support local nonprofit agencies with their unexpected expenses due to the pandemic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today