United Way Of Bemidji Area Pays Tribute To Five Female Community Leaders

The who’s who of women leaving a lasting impression in the community and about 100 others filled the room at Bemidji State University’s Beaux Arts Ballroom for the launch of Women United.

“Women United is a global group through the United Way that encourages women in the community to get involved, whether it’s philanthropic, volunteering or advocacy,” said United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director Denae Alemano.

It was also a day to acknowledge five local women for their contributions in the community with a Tribute Award. A total of 16 women were nominated by their peers.

“The women here deserve to be recognized for the great impact they’re making in Bemidji,” said Alemano. “They put a lot of time and commitment into what they’re doing to better our community.”

Noemi Aylesworth has made a name for herself in Bemidji through real estate and as a business owner. She was also the first to have Ojibwe signage on her storefront. Aylesworth says this award caught her by surprise.

“I said, ‘you can’t be nominating me. You can’t nominate me for just what I do and enjoy; that doesn’t make any sense,'” said Aylesworth. “So, I was very pleased to be with all of these wonderful women.”

For Aylesworth, Women United represents stepping up and helping others.

“Even if you only impact one person’s life, that’s an impact that you don’t know how far it will go,” said Aylesworth.

The recognition brought out some emotion as well. Andrea Ohnstad from the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area couldn’t hold back tears as she accepted her award in front of family.

Executive Director of Northern Dental Access Center Jeanne Edevold Larson says hearing a list of her accomplishments is humbling. She’s labeled as a community game changer by her peers and has garnered millions with her grant writing skills.

“The irony is not lost that this is called Women United, because we really all work together,” said Edevold Larson.

Edevold Larson was nominated twice for the award and says the honor is inspiration to continue her efforts in her hometown.

“I’m not done yet and I want to keep helping to make Bemidji a better place,” said Edevold Larson.

All of the women received a standing ovation for their hard work and dedication and rightfully so.