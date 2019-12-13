Lakeland PBS

United Way Of Bemidji Area Hosts Annual “Holiday Gifts For Kids”

Malaak KhattabDec. 13 2019

Christmas came a little early today for some kids as the United Way of Bemidji Area hosted their “Holiday Gifts for Kids” at the Sanford Center and distributed over 700 toys.

The community event is for kids ages zero to 16. Parents sign up to participate and they get a chance to shop for a gift for their child. The United Way has been doing this program for over 20 years.

“We have some of our founding committee members still with us, helping spread the cheer, and our numbers have definitely grown throughout the years. As we see the Bemidji community grow, the needs are also growing,” said Shannon Lee, United Way of Bemidji Area Marketing and Events Director.

Every family receives a gift for the children they registered and a board game.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Operation Christmas Child Collects Shoeboxes For Children In Need

Bemidji Area Women Honored at 3rd Annual Women United Tribute Award Breakfast

Bemidji United Way Explores Economic Classes With “Bridges Out of Poverty”

Annual Bemidji Coats For The Community Distribution Being Held October 5

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Sheriff And Bemidji Police Chief Meet With Seniors

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

First City Dance Studio to Host Their 10th Annual Production of "The Nutcracker"

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

Tenth Avenue North's "Decade The Halls" Tour Coming To The Sanford Center

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

Bemidji Pickleball Association Sponsors Free "Learn To Play" Day

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

Golden Apple: Harrison Elementary PTA Gives Students a Holiday Fun Night

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.