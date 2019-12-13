United Way Of Bemidji Area Hosts Annual “Holiday Gifts For Kids”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christmas came a little early today for some kids as the United Way of Bemidji Area hosted their “Holiday Gifts for Kids” at the Sanford Center and distributed over 700 toys.

The community event is for kids ages zero to 16. Parents sign up to participate and they get a chance to shop for a gift for their child. The United Way has been doing this program for over 20 years.

“We have some of our founding committee members still with us, helping spread the cheer, and our numbers have definitely grown throughout the years. As we see the Bemidji community grow, the needs are also growing,” said Shannon Lee, United Way of Bemidji Area Marketing and Events Director.

Every family receives a gift for the children they registered and a board game.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today