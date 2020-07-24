United Way of Bemidji Area Hosting Virtual Fishing Tournament
The United Way of Bemidji Area is hosting its first fishing tournament with a twist – it will all take place virtually.
The bass and walleye tournament is meant to all take place on an app in order to maintain socially distancing. The contestants will catch, take a photo of, and then release their fish. The tournament covers Beltrami, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties.
Registration ends Friday, July 24th. Contestants can win up to $6,000.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.