United Way of Bemidji Area Hosting Virtual Fishing Tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United Way of Bemidji Area is hosting its first fishing tournament with a twist – it will all take place virtually.

The bass and walleye tournament is meant to all take place on an app in order to maintain socially distancing. The contestants will catch, take a photo of, and then release their fish. The tournament covers Beltrami, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties.

Registration ends Friday, July 24th. Contestants can win up to $6,000.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today